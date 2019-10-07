Boston Globe Obituaries

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for ANTONIO GAMBALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO P. "TONY" GAMBALE

ANTONIO P. "TONY" GAMBALE Obituary
GAMBALE, Antonio P. "Tony" Age 81, lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Cherished son of the late Nicholas and Margaret (Chiango) Gambale. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Wheatcraft) Gambale. Caring brother of George Gambale, Carmela D'Amore, Alfonso Gambale and the late Philip Gambale, Angelina Scarpetta, Charles Gambale, Jennie DiMinico and Nicholas Gambale. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Tony was a Sen. Chief Pety officer, the longest-serving US Coast Guard Reserve, with over 47 years of service. Family and friends will honor Tony by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Thursday, October 10th, from 4PM to 8PM, and again at 10AM Friday morning for a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Tony was a life member of Jeffries Yacht club. Donations may be made in Tony's memory to the by visiting For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

View the online memorial for Antonio P. "Tony" GAMBALE
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
