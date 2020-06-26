Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
82 W. Milton St
Readville, MA
View Map
ANTONIO PARISE
PARISE, Antonio Of Readville, June 25. Beloved husband of Maria (Carpino), and dear father of Robert and his wife Theresa of Norwood, and Carlo of Boston. Proud grandfather of Mark, Anthony, and Daniela Parise. Dear brother of Luigi of Niagara Falls, Canada, Anna of Italy, Alba Boniferro of Windsor, Ontario, the late Francesco Parise, and the late Sylvana Mitidieri. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends may gather at the Funeral Home Tuesday, at 9 am, and proceed with us to St. Anne's Church, 82 W. Milton St., Readville, for his Funeral Mass at 10 o clock. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Boston. Masks are required in Funeral Home and in Church. Donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
