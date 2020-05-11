Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIO SCHENA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO SCHENA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTONIO SCHENA Obituary
SCHENA, Antonio Of East Boston, formerly Italy, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Dear brother of the late Giovanni and his late wife Marghertia Schena. Cherished uncle of Anna Derienzo and husband Pasquale, Josephine Schena Iannessa and her children Giovanni and Ava Iannessa. In accordance with the guidelines on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall at www.ruggieromh.com Antonio will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTONIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -