|
|
SCHENA, Antonio Of East Boston, formerly Italy, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Dear brother of the late Giovanni and his late wife Marghertia Schena. Cherished uncle of Anna Derienzo and husband Pasquale, Josephine Schena Iannessa and her children Giovanni and Ava Iannessa. In accordance with the guidelines on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall at www.ruggieromh.com Antonio will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020