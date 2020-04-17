|
MATEO, Antonio Trinidad "Tony" U.S. Coast Guard, retired Chief Warrant Officer 4, of Randolph passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 74. Tony was born in Manila, Philippines on June 27, 1945 to the late Gerardo Mateo, Sr. and Lucia Trinidad Mateo.
Tony enlisted in the Coast Guard in August 1966 during the Vietnam War and proudly served for many years following his enlistment, becoming a career man.
Tony was a community activist. He was a co-founder of the Pilipino American Association of New England (PAMAS of New England), Inc. and a Knight of the Sacred Heart.
Tony was married to Umbeline M. Montemayor Mateo and together, they had three beloved sons. Tony was first and foremost a family man. He cherished the time he was able to spend with them.
Tony is survived by his mother Lucia Mateo, his brothers Gilberto Mateo of California, Avelino Mateo of Randolph, Gerardo Mateo, Jr. of Randolph, Angel Mateo of Braintree, and Geronimo Mateo of California; his sister Josefina Mateo Luna of Quincy; his sons Michael Mateo of Canton, Peter Mateo of Canton and Christopher Mateo of Randolph; his three beautiful grandchildren, Maxwell, Jaxson and Caroline; his cousins; and his nieces and nephews.
Tony's family will honor and remember his life privately at a Graveside Committal Service in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020