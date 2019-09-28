|
|
VIGLIOTTA, Antonio Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Concetta Vigliotta. Loving father of Maria DelGrosso and her husband Ugo of Norton, Pasquale Vigliotta and his wife Lisa of Andover, Josephine Saraceni and her husband Ralph of Melrose, Libertina "Libby" Vigliotta of NH, Salvatore Vigliotta and his wife Alycia of East Boston and the late Anthony Vigliotta and his wife Claudia of Revere. Dear brother of Angelo Vigliotta and his wife Antonetta of East Boston and Luigi Vigliotta and his wife Pasqualina of Italy. Also survived by 14 loving grandchildren 6 loving great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), EAST BOSTON, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 5-9 pm, and again on Monday morning, September 30th, at 9 am, immediately followed by a Funeral Procession to St. Joseph- St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Antonio's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information:
www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019