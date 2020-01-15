Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for APHRODITE CONDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

APHRODITE "DEE" CONDELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
APHRODITE "DEE" CONDELL Obituary
CONDELL, Aphrodite "Dee" Of Watertown, passed away on January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thimi and Athena Condell, sister of the late Constance Christo (Andew), Polexina Georgaklis (Peter), and aunt of Helen Tomaso (Marco), Christine Prudente (Stephen) and Philip Christo. She is also survived by her great-nieces Emily Prudente and Andrea Prudente (Anand), and 2 great-great-nieces. A Funeral Service will be held on January 21, 2020 in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, Watertown, MA at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, Ma. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of APHRODITE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -