CONDELL, Aphrodite "Dee" Of Watertown, passed away on January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thimi and Athena Condell, sister of the late Constance Christo (Andew), Polexina Georgaklis (Peter), and aunt of Helen Tomaso (Marco), Christine Prudente (Stephen) and Philip Christo. She is also survived by her great-nieces Emily Prudente and Andrea Prudente (Anand), and 2 great-great-nieces. A Funeral Service will be held on January 21, 2020 in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, Watertown, MA at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, Ma. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020