|
|
LAM, April Chu Our Beloved Mamma April Chu Lam (AKA Yuet Shia Chu), April 21, 1926 - July 28, 2019, age 93. Resident of Belmont, Massachusetts, and Southlake, Texas. Born and raised in Katha, Burma/Myanmar, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Kee Choy Lam. April is the fifth of the six children of Pang Chu and Han Chen. She will be dearly missed by her beloved children, Joy Bitner/John, Philip/May and Kelvin/Patricia Machalinski and her treasured granddaughters Andrea and Katherine (Kasey). April was a professional colorist at her husband's photo studio, Starlite, in Mandalay. She was remarkably generous to the needy, had an exquisite sense of color and beauty, and was an avid gardener and a meticulous seamstress and knitter. She was also a dedicated housewife and mother to her family, who grew up wearing the clothes and outfits that she crafted. She was an accomplished linguist. Already fluent in three dialects of Chinese and Burmese when she moved to Belmont, she quickly learned English by attending adult classes in Boston. While living with her daughter, Joy, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, she began learning Spanish. Under political oppression imposed by the Socialist military junta since 1962, the Lams and their children escaped Burma and settled in the United States. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , act.alz.org
View the online memorial for April Chu LAM
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019