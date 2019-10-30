Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner Street
Medford, MA
View Map
AQUILINA (GRECO) VITAGLIANO

AQUILINA (GRECO) VITAGLIANO Obituary
VITAGLIANO, Aquilina "Lee" (Greco) Of Medford, October 28. Beloved wife of the late Feliciano "Phil" Vitagliano. Loving mother of Laura Vitagliano and her husband Rodney Brooks and the late Stephen Vitagliano. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday morning, November 2nd from 9 through 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorials may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Laura wishes to thank the staff at Marina Bay skilled nursing facility for all their care over the past nine years. To leave a message of condolence,

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
