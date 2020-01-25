Boston Globe Obituaries
ARACELLY P. MOLINA

ARACELLY P. MOLINA Obituary
MOLINA, Aracelly P. In Randolph, formerly of Jamaica Plain, suddenly passed on January 23, 2020. Loving mother of Rocio Lopez and her husband Santos of Brockton, Martha Baquerizo and her husband Alfonso Martinez of Foxboro and Gioconda "Alex" Baquerizo and her spouse Erika Barber of Randolph. Beloved lifetime partner of Alfonso Barrero of Randolph. Dear sister of Alba Franco of Humble, TX, and the late Nilo Escudero. Also survived by her four cherished grandchildren Xiomara and Juancarlos Lopez and Xavier and Valentina Baquerizo and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 and again on Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 before leaving for church in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline for her Funeral Mass at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in the Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105,
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
