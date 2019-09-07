Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Armenian Church
465 Mt. Auburn Street
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARAM JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARAM KENNETH JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARAM KENNETH JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Aram Kenneth Of Lexington, on September 4, 2019. Beloved son of the late Henry Jacob & Stella (Canarian) Johnson. Dear brother of the late Barbara Young and her late husband Manoog. Aram is survived by his loving nephew, Armen Young and his wife Kelley of Littleton and their children, Christopher and Lauren, and his loving niece, Adrina Gobbi of Watertown and her children, Jake and Mariah. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends including his cousin, Robert Papazian of New Jersey. Services at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, on Tuesday, September 10th at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), 395 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now