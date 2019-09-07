|
JOHNSON, Aram Kenneth Of Lexington, on September 4, 2019. Beloved son of the late Henry Jacob & Stella (Canarian) Johnson. Dear brother of the late Barbara Young and her late husband Manoog. Aram is survived by his loving nephew, Armen Young and his wife Kelley of Littleton and their children, Christopher and Lauren, and his loving niece, Adrina Gobbi of Watertown and her children, Jake and Mariah. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends including his cousin, Robert Papazian of New Jersey. Services at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, on Tuesday, September 10th at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), 395 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019