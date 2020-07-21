Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Roslindale, MA
View Map
ARAMINDA (LLORENS) QUILES

QUILES, Araminda (Llorens) Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale and Orlando, FL, July 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Deacon Francisco Quiles. Devoted mother of Lucy Torrejon and her husband Alfredo of West Roxbury, Francis Quiles of Norwood, Caroline Quiles of Norwood, Annette Quiles of Norwood, and Juan A. Quiles and his wife Rosa of Orlando, FL. Loving grandmother of Natalie, Jasmin, Alisha, Jacqueline, Juan, Jr., and Nirvana. Great-grandmother of Aiden, Jaylen, and Alma. Sister of Benny Llorens, Guillermina (Toni) Oliveras, Juan J. Llorens, Rainelda Llorens, Hedda Llorens, and the late Arquimedes, Maximo, and Flavio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Araminda was very involved in the Cursillo Movement through the Archdiocese of Boston and a former Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, July 24 from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, Saturday, July 25 at 10am. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Araminda's memory to Iglesia Inmaculada Concepcion, P.O. Box 560573, Guayanilla, Puerto Rico 00656-73 or Sacred Heart Parish, 169 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale, MA 02131 or , stjude.org Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020
