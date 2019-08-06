|
AYALA GENTA, Aramis Raul Former Professional Soccer Player for Uruguay, Ecuador & U.S. At 79 years, in Swampscott, formerly of East Boston and a native of Montevideo, Uruguay, on August 4th. Beloved husband of 52 years to Aida M. (Enriquez) Ayala. Cherished father to Ann Cristina & husband Scott C. Macey & Susan Patricia & her husband Jarrett D. Bridge, all of Swampscott & James E. Ayala of East Boston. Devoted grandfather to Kaitlin M. & Alexander S. Macey & Elijah Aramis & Tyler J. Bridge, all of Swampscott. Dear brother to Orlando N. Ayala Genta of Uruguay, Mario Ayala Genta of Uruguay & the late Omar M. Ayala Genta. Also lovingly survived by many cousins, nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 178 Humphrey St., Swampscott, at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Swampscott Cemetery, Swampscott. Visiting Hours are in the funeral home on Thursday, August 8th from 5-8pm. Parking available left of the funeral home. Former professional soccer player who played in Uruguay, Ecuador and the U.S. including winning the 1966 U.S. Open Cup Soccer Championship with the Philadelphia Ukrainians. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the (), 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
