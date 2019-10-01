|
ALKONIS, Br. Arcadius, CFX Of Danvers, Sept. 30, a member of the Congregation of the Brothers of Saint Francis Xavier for seventy-one years. Following many years of missionary work in Kenya, he served in the library at Saint John's Prep in Danvers for more than thirty years. In addition to his religious brothers, he leaves his sister Doris Rogalsky of Marblehead and many nieces and nephews. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30AM in Saint Richard Church, 90 Forest St., Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours are in Saint Richard Church prior to Mass from 9:00-10:15AM. Burial in Xaverian Brothers Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brother Arcadius' name may be made to the Xaverian Brothers Retirement Fund, 4409 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. For full obit., directions, or to leave a condolence, see LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019