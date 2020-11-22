1/1
ARCANGELA (PALMIZIO) MORRETTI
MORRETTI, Arcangela (Palmizio) Of Revere, Nov. 21. Beloved and devoted wife of Angelo G. Morretti for over 67 years. Loving daughter of the late Maria (Milone) and Vincenzo Palmizio. Angela is also survived by many loving and caring friends. She worked for many years as a foreign language interpreter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arcangela's Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. Entombment in the family mausoleum at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Funeral services provided by
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
