MORRETTI, Arcangela (Palmizio) Of Revere, Nov. 21. Beloved and devoted wife of Angelo G. Morretti for over 67 years. Loving daughter of the late Maria (Milone) and Vincenzo Palmizio. Angela is also survived by many loving and caring friends. She worked for many years as a foreign language interpreter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arcangela's Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. Entombment in the family mausoleum at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store