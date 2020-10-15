DiFRONZO, Arcangelo "Arky" Of Medford, October 11. Beloved husband of Maureen (Sullivan) DiFronzo and the late Cleda (Barnum) DiFronzo. Devoted father of the late Debra Keefe and her surviving husband Timothy of Brockton, Michael DiFronzo of Salem, Della Walsh and her late husband John of Tewksbury, Denise Schram and her husband Leon of Tewksbury, the late Dedra DiFronzo, Danielle Lockhart and her husband Brian of Reading and Derek DiFronzo of Malden. Adored grandfather of 12 and the great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Richard DiFronzo and his wife Joanne of Woburn, Peter DiFronzo and his late wife Audrey of Wilmington, the late Americo DiFronzo and his late wife Anna, the late Robert DiFronzo and his surviving wife Ann Marie of Medford and the late Ann Marie Venezia and Elaine Laurila. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, on Monday, October 19 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-5PM. Please adhere to safe social distancing guidelines and safety protocols as required. Services will conclude with Burial and will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Arky was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Pan American Airlines as an Operations Manager. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net
