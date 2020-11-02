KEOHAN, Archie Daniel Jr. Of Sharon, formerly of Braintree and Dorchester, October 31, 2020, age 86. Best friend of Phillip T. Sheridan, Jr. of Sharon. Brother of Barbara Hannigan and her husband, Thomas, of Braintree, the late Joseph P. Keohan, and the late Edward T. Keohan. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Dan's family has decided that his funeral mass and interment in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com