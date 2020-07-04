|
LOWE, Archie Nelson Jr. The eldest son of Archie and Barbara P. Lowe was born at the Boston Lying- In Hospital on May 27, 1951. He departed this life on June 26th, 2020. He attended the Boston Public Schools as a young child and graduated from the Commonwealth High School at age 16. Following two years of college in California, Archie he returned to Boston and shortly thereafter married Elizabeth Durna. From this union their beloved daughter Rachael Marie was born. For a number of years, he worked as a technician at the MIT Research Facility Lincoln Laboratories. In his later years, he was employed at the Boston Pre-Release Center, Department of Corrections, from which he retired following his 65th birthday. It was during his retirement that he gave full reign to his love of fishing and watching "vintage" movies. The following sentiments below, from his daughter, Rachael, about her Dad, encompass not only a daughter's love, but also express the love and affection of Archie's family and friends: "I've spent the last couple weeks struggling to find words. I've found there really aren't any. Last night we said goodbye to an amazing man. Father, son, brother, husband, uncle, friend. You are so loved, and I know we carry you in our hearts. I can only hope that I continue to make you proud as you watch over us." A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020