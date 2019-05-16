Boston Globe Obituaries
POLECHRONIS, Argara G. "Jackie" (Barkas) Of Walpole, formerly of Westwood and West Roxbury, May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Cronis" Polechronis. Loving mother of James Polechronis and his soul mate Judy Hatfield of West Bridgewater, Joanna Hopkins and her husband David of Reading, Charles Polechronis and his wife Linda of Norwood, Stephen Polechronis and his wife Jan Furutani of Los Angeles, CA and Sandy Griffin and her husband Jack of Walpole. Devoted grandmother of John, Jacinda, Kara, Jennifer, Sue, Jaclynn, John, lll, Michael and Katherine. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Sister of the late John Barkas and Helen Simmons. Visitation will be held at the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St. (off Route 109), WESTWOOD, on Sunday, May 19th from 2pm – 5pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service, Monday morning at 10:30am in St. Gregory The Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, 1007 West St., Mansfield. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery, Walpole. Remembrances in memory of Jackie may be made to Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Tenafly, NJ 07670. Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
