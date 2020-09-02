1/
ARLEEN BETH (SHARAD) SEIDMAN
SEIDMAN, Arleen Beth (Sharad) Of Great Barrington formerly of Sharon, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 65. Dear daughter of Sheila (Boodman) Sharad and the late Irving Sharad. Beloved wife of Keith Seidman. Loving mother of Ilana Perlman & her husband David and Erica Seidman. Adored grandmother of Simone and Margot Perlman. Loyal sister of Steven Sharad. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place privately. A livestream of the service will be available on Thursday, September 3 at 10AM, please visit funeral home website for more info. Expressions of sympathy in Arleen's memory may be donated to Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. www.stanetskycanton.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
