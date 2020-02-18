|
|
McGRORY, Arlene A. Age 76, of Malden passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Elmhurst Healthcare following a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Lillian E. (Schoellhamer) McGrory. Arlene was raised by her mother's second husband the late Norman Hacket. She is the loving spouse of Karen A. Wheelock with whom she shared 15 years of marriage. In addition to Karen, Arlene is survived by her stepbrother Norman P. Hackett, Jr. of Michigan as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by an 11:00 AM Prayer Service in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. To send a message of condolence, please visit
www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family owned and operated since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020