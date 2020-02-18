Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:15 PM
Maplewood Baptist ChMaple Hill cemeteryurch
98 Canterbury Drive
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE MCGRORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE A. MCGRORY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLENE A. MCGRORY Obituary
McGRORY, Arlene A. Age 76, of Malden passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Elmhurst Healthcare following a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Lillian E. (Schoellhamer) McGrory. Arlene was raised by her mother's second husband the late Norman Hacket. She is the loving spouse of Karen A. Wheelock with whom she shared 15 years of marriage. In addition to Karen, Arlene is survived by her stepbrother Norman P. Hackett, Jr. of Michigan as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by an 11:00 AM Prayer Service in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. To send a message of condolence, please visit

www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family owned and operated since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -