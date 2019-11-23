|
MOLLO, Arlene Black Of Falmouth, MA, formerly of Norwood and Wellesley, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter J. Mollo for more than 50 years. Loving mother of Jane Singh & her husband Prem of Westwood and Sarah Zengo & her husband Christopher of Medfield. Cherished grandmother of Julian and Catie Singh and Jack and Molly Zengo. Devoted sister of Paula Kelter & her husband Col. Robert Kelter of MD, David Black & his wife Marilyn of Bedford, Steven Black & his wife Linda of Stoughton, Richard Black & his wife Kara of Sandwich, Laura Dyer & her husband Jim of NJ, the late Peter F. Black, Jr. & his surviving wife Hon. Mary Louise Schofield Black of CT and the late Martha McCann & her surviving husband Timothy of Norwood. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews and grandnieces & grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, November 26th from 4-8PM in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood on Wednesday, November 27th at 10:30AM. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arlene may be made to the Emmanuel Fund at Emmanuel College, 400 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115. Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019