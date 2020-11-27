1/1
ARLENE C. (FEDERICO) STANTON
STANTON, Arlene C. (Federico) Lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away at home surrounded by her family, November 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary B. (Flood) Federico. Beloved mother of Robert J. Stanton, II and his wife Marcia T. of South Boston, Ann Walsh and her husband John of Stoughton, Janice Armstrong and her husband Joseph of Duxbury. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Esdale, Joseph and Jackson Armstrong. Dear sister of Patricia Blakeman of Whitman, Anne McMannus of Texas, David Federico of Maine, Veronica Federico of Florida, Mary Federico of Holbrook and the late Louise McLaughlin, Charles Federico, Jr. and Francis Fromm. Arlene is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As a child, Arlene could be found in the family owned store, Federico's Bike Shop, helping her father repairing bikes. For over 20 years, Arlene worked in the City of Boston Public School System as a Teacher in the Title 1 Program. In the early 90's, she was honored to be appointed as President of the Home and School Association. Arlene will be forever remembered as being devoted to her family and loving her trips to Sullivan's at Castle Island for her favorite treat, the famous Lobster Roll. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 30th in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 11AM. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church is limited to 125 people for Mass, and there will be no public Visitation in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Arlene to The Gate of Heaven Restoration Fund, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Memories & Condolences

November 27, 2020
Always the mother , when I needed one after mine was gone . Big Arlene for my Baby Girls Jillian and Ryan . Really the only nana they ever had ,
They have never forgotten the things you've done for us , or the boys too .
We are going to miss you , I'm going to miss our phone calls that could last for an hour or so , just chatting on about everything under the sun .
You loved me and I loved you with my whole heart , I couldn't have never asked for a better substitute for my mother . When you get heaven please give her a hug for me and the kids , Mother Dear and GrandDad too .
So long my dear friend , ill see you when I get there ... Maybe ! RIP
Anne Rheault
Friend
