OLSON, Arlene Catherine (Bulmer) Age 95, of Merrimack, NH formerly of Brighton, MA on July 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Donald J. Olson, Sr. to whom she was happily married for 56 years. Born December 2, 1924 in Brighton, MA, daughter of the late George L. and Katherine E. (Whalen) Bulmer. Loving sister of Paul Bulmer of Danielson, CT, and the late Robert Bulmer and Marion White. Devoted mother of Nancy (John) Murphy of Merrimack, NH, and Donald J. (Mabby Roque) Olson, Jr., a US Merchant Marine, of the Philippines. Adoring grandmother of Katelyn (James) LeBlanc, Lindsey (Kyle) Maye, Heather, Mackenzie and Zach Murphy, all of Merrimack; and Ryan (Matt Giberti) Murphy, of Dedham, MA. Cherished "Gigi" of Madison and Hailey Hunt, Ethan LeBlanc, and Brooklyn, Griffin, and Grayden Maye. She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews and many friends. In her final days, Arlene refused hospice when informed that the two health providers she held in highest esteem, and upon whom she could always rely, would not be able to continue to provide her care. She asked that her obituary include her eternal thanks and gratitude to Marie Gerhard-Herman, MD and Darren Pelio, PA for their kind, compassionate and loving care. Arlene's family is indebted to both as well. Calling Hours Friday, 4-8 PM and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Saturday at 10 AM, both at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Merrimack, NH. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack. Complete obituary and online guestbook at rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020