BOURQUE, Arlene Delores Of Groton, formerly a longtime resident of Chelmsford, died Sat., Sept. 28, at Westford House from complications of ALS. She was married to Paul J. Bourque, Sr., with whom she would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sept. 29th. Born in Medford, MA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Jewett. Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Janice Bourque of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Diane Bourque of Groton, MA, Paul Bourque, Jr. and his wife Judith of Nashua, NH, and Steven Bourque and his wife Deborah of Dover, NH. Arlene enjoyed all seven of her grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Stephanie Thompson and her husband John, Michael Chapin, Arlena Bourque, Laura Bourque, Jillian Bourque, Paul Bourque III, and Nicole Bourque; great-grandchildren, Blake and Sayde Thompson. Brothers and Sister, Joseph Looney of Florida, Richard and his wife MaryLou of Lowell, Gerald and Denise Looney of Florida, the late Edward Looney of Malden, sister, Pauline Farmer of Dracut, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 9 to 10:30AM. Funeral Wednesday at 11AM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the ALS Research Massachusetts Chapter, 320 Norwood Park S., 2nd Floor, Norwood, MA 02062. dolanfuneralhome.com 978-251-4041.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019