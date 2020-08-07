Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ARLENE E. GRIFFITH


1936 - 2020
ARLENE E. GRIFFITH Obituary
GRIFFITH, Arlene E. Age 84, of Newmarket, NH, peacefully on August 3, 2020. She was born May 13, 1936 and raised in Somerville, MA, daughter of the late Albert and Sarah (Whalen) Rourke. A graduate of the former Mount Saint Mary Seminary in Nashua, NH, she was a retired manager for the US Postal Service in Bedford and Portsmouth, NH, residing in Hampton, Hampton Falls and Newmarket, NH. Beloved mother of Maureen Whelan of Victor, MT, Lynda Joyce of Newmarket, NH, John M. (Judy) Griffith of Jaffrey, NH, and Kevin L. (Kim) Griffith of Fremont, NH, grandmother to John, Jennifer, Makala, Skyler, and Ashley and sister of the late Albert, Allen and Arthur Rourke and Audrey Turner. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Arlene's memorial website, see a more complete notice, sign her tribute wall or for directions.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
