Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
151 Village St
Medway, MA
View Map
Resources
ARLENE F. (BERG) HALL

ARLENE F. (BERG) HALL Obituary
HALL, Arlene F. (Berg) Age 84, of Medway, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas P. Hall, who died in 1991. Mother of Thomas G. Hall and his wife Traci of Medway, Kathleen Sims and her husband Arthur of Uxbridge, Lisa Carey and her husband Shane of Nottingham, Kevin Hall and his wife Kelly of Deerfield, NH and the late Brian C. Hall, who died in 1992. Sister of the late Lorraine Biagiotti, Rosemary Nash and George Berg. Also survived by nine grandchildren, Kendra, Brianna, Meghan, Erin, Michael, Rachel, Patrick, Thomas and Shane, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY, on Monday, December 23, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St., Medway, at 10 a.m. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling Hours Sunday, 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to the Medway Senior Center, 76 Oakland St., Medway, MA 02053. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019
