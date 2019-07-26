Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE ROACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE F. ROACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLENE F. ROACH Obituary
ROACH, Arlene F. Age 76, of North Andover, formerly of Peabody and Revere, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born and raised in Revere, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (MacLean) Roach. Arlene had worked for Bank of Boston and Bank of America for over 35 years. After her retirement she had resided for many years in Peabody with her longtime companion the late Edward Devine. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and spending time with family and friends. Arlene is survived by a brother Richard Roach and his wife Lois of Newmarket, NH, a close friend Marion Freeman of Danvers and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late John and Paul Roach and Thelma Belli. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:30AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN. Burial will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4:00PM-7:00PM. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now