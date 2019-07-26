|
ROACH, Arlene F. Age 76, of North Andover, formerly of Peabody and Revere, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born and raised in Revere, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (MacLean) Roach. Arlene had worked for Bank of Boston and Bank of America for over 35 years. After her retirement she had resided for many years in Peabody with her longtime companion the late Edward Devine. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and spending time with family and friends. Arlene is survived by a brother Richard Roach and his wife Lois of Newmarket, NH, a close friend Marion Freeman of Danvers and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late John and Paul Roach and Thelma Belli. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:30AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN. Burial will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4:00PM-7:00PM. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019