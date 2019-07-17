Boston Globe Obituaries
ARLENE "NEENIE" (LISTIC) GREEN

ARLENE "NEENIE" (LISTIC) GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Arlene "Neenie" (Listic) Of Brockton, MA, formerly of Randolph & Roslindale, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Green and the late Robert Waxman. Devoted mother of Michael Waxman, Shari Ori, and Gary Waxman & his wife Katherine. Loving sister of Miriam Drukman & her husband Robert and the late Barbara J. Siegel. Cherished grandmother of Heather Waxman, Liat Ori, Dahna Ori, Elijah Waxman, Noah Waxman and Isaac Waxman. Funeral services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Monday, July 22nd at 12Noon, followed by interment at Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery, 490 North Street, Randolph. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Miriam & Robert Drukman following interment until 8PM and continuing on Tuesday from 2-8PM with Minyan at 7:30PM on both days. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org or Combined Jewish Philanthropies www.cjp.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
