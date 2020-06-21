|
FOTHERGILL, Arlene J., Esq. Of Woburn, formerly of Reading and Chelsea. On June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Hubert M. "Bert" Garrity of Woburn. Devoted mother of John F. Ahern, Jr. and his wife, Kathryn, of Malden; Shawn C. Garrity of Ossining, NY and Kelly A. Cahill and her husband, Thomas, of Salem. Cherished grandmother of Declan and Teagan Ahern, Bradford Garrity and Theodore, Virginia and Reginald Cahill. Dear sister of Herbert C. "Chuck" Fothergill, Jr. and his wife, Tricia, of Tewksbury, Robert Fothergill of Everett and his late wife, Patty. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family members. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, as follows; Optional visiting hours for people over 65 or with underlying health conditions or mobility needs will be from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, others will visit from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Arlene's funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Church. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish to offer condolences, at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Arlene's memory should be directed to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. WELSH Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020