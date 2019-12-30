|
|
WOLK, Arlene June (Silverstein) Wolk, Arlene June (Silverstein) of Chestnut Hill died peacefully on December 30, 2019, at the Falls at Cordingly Dam in Newton, MA. She was
90.
Ms. Wolk was the daughter of the late Frances and Nathan Silverstein. Born to an immigrant family, she grew up in Roxbury and Brookline. While studying to be a pianist, Arlene met Laurence Wolk, a young Boston attorney, and they were married in 1952. Two sons and a daughter followed.
Arlene loved classical music, art, history, bridge, books, gardening and travel. She persevered through health challenges as a caring and creative homemaker, an advocate for her children, and loving wife. After her children were grown, she worked at MGH, then later as an art dealer. Her advocacy also included health care, the Jewish community, Israel, and the environment. She leaves her sons Michael and Daniel; daughter Deborah, three granddaughters: Salem, Liana and Coryn, and her sister Carol Stoll Baker. Her Funeral Service will be in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park,
40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Thursday, January 2, at 2:00PM. Remembrances may be made to Health Law Advocates attn: Development officer Office, One Federal street, Boston, MA 02110. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019