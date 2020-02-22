Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE KEVILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE (JULIAN) KEVILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLENE (JULIAN) KEVILL Obituary
KEVILL, Arlene "Chickie" (Julian) Of Malden, February 22, after a long illness, age 86. Wife of the late Joseph H. Kevill. Daughter of the late Irving and Evelyn (Luciano) Julian. Sister of the late Grace Iandolo. Survived by Joe's cousin, Margaret "Peggy" Horan of Everett and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN, Wednesday, from 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 11:30 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -