KEVILL, Arlene "Chickie" (Julian) Of Malden, February 22, after a long illness, age 86. Wife of the late Joseph H. Kevill. Daughter of the late Irving and Evelyn (Luciano) Julian. Sister of the late Grace Iandolo. Survived by Joe's cousin, Margaret "Peggy" Horan of Everett and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN, Wednesday, from 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 11:30 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020