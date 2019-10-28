Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Eliot Church of Roxbury
120 Walnut Ave.
Roxbury, MA
View Map
ARLENE LOUISE HOBSON

ARLENE LOUISE HOBSON Obituary
HOBSON, Arlene Louise Age 75, of Mashpee, formerly of Roxbury. Loving mother of Jeffrey E. Hobson of Roxbury. Dear grandmother of Jenaya L. Hobson of Brookline. Special sister of Paul Warner of Boston. She is also survived by a loving host of other relatives, extended family and friends. Visitation Thursday, 10AM at Eliot Church of Roxbury, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA. To post a sympathy message, please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
