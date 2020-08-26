Boston Globe Obituaries
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
Burial
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Randolph , MA
ARLENE M. DRISCOLL


1963 - 2020
DRISCOLL, Arlene M. Arlene Marie Driscoll, age 56, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home in Randolph. Arlene was born in 1963 in Framingham. Arlene is survived by her mother, Carol Marie (Greene) Driscoll; her siblings, Peter Driscoll from Winthrop, Daniel and Kathryn Driscoll from Medway, Stephen Driscoll from Randolph, Brian Driscoll and Stacey Silk from Stoughton. She was predeceased by her father, Edward F. Driscoll. Arlene is also survived by her 10 nieces and nephews, Keith, Megan, Michelle, Michael, Shane, Stephen, Joseph, Bradley, Sarah and Dylan. Visiting hours will be held at Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main Street (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH on Thursday, August 27th from 6-8 p.m. Due to Covid-19, a private Funeral Mass in memory of Arlene will be held on Friday, August 28th at St. Mary's Church in Randolph. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend the burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Randolph at 10:45 a.m. after the funeral services. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020
