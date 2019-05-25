KORAB, Arlene M. Age 78, of Westborough, former Executive Director of the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Chester and Mary (Jaroschak) Moken. She was also predeceased by her brother, Chester Moken. Her husband of 47 years, Alfred Korab, passed away in 2007. She's survived by her children Kevin Korab, Mitchell Korab, his fianc?e Ruth Kaplan, and Bethann Smith and her husband Scott and grandchildren, Michael Smith, Nichole Parker and her husband Joel, and Ryan Smith.



A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, June 22, in the First United Methodist Church, 120 West Main Street, Westborough. Burial will be held privately in St. Luke's Cemetery, Westborough.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Trustees of Boston University. In the check memo line, "Arlene Korab CTE," Boston University School of Medicine, Office of Development, 72 East Concord Street, L-219 Boston, MA 02118 or to the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts at 30 Lyman St. #10, Westborough, MA 01581.



Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.



Her complete obituary can be found at www.westboroughfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019