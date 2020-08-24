|
|
McLEAN, Arlene M. (Perella) Of Peabody, formerly of Melrose, August 22, 2020. Arlene was born in Everett, MA, to the late Louis and Mary (Cafarella) Perella. Arlene graduated from Everett High School in 1954 and she married her high school sweetheart, Robert McLean. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and had 8 children together. While raising their family in Melrose, MA. Arlene also worked for Dr. Bruce Devon for many years before retiring in 1995. To know Arlene was to understand that nothing in life mattered more to her than her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Arlene never missed an opportunity to make a holiday, birthday, anniversary or celebration memorable for everyone. Her willingness to make personal sacrifices and always put her family first was the defining quality that made her the rock in her family's lives. During Arlene's later years, she enjoyed watching her children grow and start families of their own, and she relished the time spent with her grandchildren. Arlene will be deeply missed by her family and friends but her courage, strength and character will live on forever. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. McLean. Loving mother of Robert J. McLean, Jr. and his wife Barbara of North Andover, MA, Kenneth J. McLean and his wife Pilar of Miami, FL, Laura Lee LaCob and her husband Mark of Coconut Creek, FL, the late Michael McLean, Brian D. McLean and his wife Pamela of Groveland, Arlene M. Semiao and her husband Jack of North Reading, Valerie Capanna and her husband Rolando of Peabody, and Gregory J. McLean and his wife Elizabeth of Melrose, as well as 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment will take place at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody, following the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020