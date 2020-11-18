1/1
ARLENE (DEVINCENT) MANZELLI
1944 - 2020
MANZELLI, Arlene (DeVincent) Of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 76, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Arlene is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Thomas P. Manzelli, and their three daughters: Jayna and her husband Joseph Sollecito of Bedford, Laurel and her husband Brian F. Murphy of Winchester, and Leah and her husband Matthew T. Adams of Bedford. She was Grammy to her eight cherished grandchildren: Ben and Emily Sollecito, Mia, Ally and Ava Murphy, and Erin, Katherine and Meghan Adams. Arlene also leaves her siblings Arthur E. DeVincent of Florida, Richard P. DeVincent of Waltham, Jean and her late husband Joseph P. Connelly of Weston, and the late Robert DeVincent of Lexington. She has many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family who loved her dearly. Arlene was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lena DeVincent of Waltham, MA. Arlene touched the lives of many people and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no Services at this time and her Burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Kindly make donations in Arlene's name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
