|
|
PLACHOWICZ, Arlene (Byrne) Age 74, of Ayer, formerly of Arlington, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Arlene was born in Boston on March 3, 1945, a daughter of late Frederick and Winifred (Callahan) Byrne. She was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Brookline and had resided in Arlington for most of her life before moving to Ayer in 2004. She had worked for the Town of Arlington for many years, retiring in 2004. She leaves her husband of 47 years, Stanley M. Plachowicz of Ayer; a son, Christopher Plachowicz and his wife Gina of North Berwick, ME; a daughter, Nancy Marrese and her husband Christopher of Littleton; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Brian and Elizabeth and countless nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her seven brothers and two sisters. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, at 11 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Burial will follow at 1 PM in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. Calling Hours will be held in Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., AYER, prior to the Funeral Mass on Monday morning from 9 to 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.amdersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019