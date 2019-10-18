Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
14 Phoenix St.
Shirley, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE PLACHOWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE (BYRNE) PLACHOWICZ


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLENE (BYRNE) PLACHOWICZ Obituary
PLACHOWICZ, Arlene (Byrne) Age 74, of Ayer, formerly of Arlington, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Arlene was born in Boston on March 3, 1945, a daughter of late Frederick and Winifred (Callahan) Byrne. She was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Brookline and had resided in Arlington for most of her life before moving to Ayer in 2004. She had worked for the Town of Arlington for many years, retiring in 2004. She leaves her husband of 47 years, Stanley M. Plachowicz of Ayer; a son, Christopher Plachowicz and his wife Gina of North Berwick, ME; a daughter, Nancy Marrese and her husband Christopher of Littleton; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Brian and Elizabeth and countless nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her seven brothers and two sisters. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, at 11 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Burial will follow at 1 PM in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. Calling Hours will be held in Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., AYER, prior to the Funeral Mass on Monday morning from 9 to 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.amdersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now