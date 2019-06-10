|
|
ANDREATTA, Arlene R. (Norris) In Revere, formerly of Chelmsford, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. "Frank" Andreatta. Daughter of the late Esther (Samson) and William Norris. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq), EAST BOSTON, Thursday morning, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arlene was a late, retired 33 year employee of BAE Systems in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019