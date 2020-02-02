|
|
GURA, Arlene R. (Binder) Age 83, of North Carolina, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Arlene was born on May 6, 1936 to the late Hershel & Pauline Binder in Chicago, IL. She was a psychotherapist as well as a fine arts teacher and abstract expressionist. Arlene worked as a Docent at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA. From 2003 –2013. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Gerald Gura; brother, Irving Binder. Arlene is survived by her daughters, Ila Gura-Berkley (Jordan), Gabrielle Gura-Gold (Barry); son, Jason Gura; brother, Howard Binder (Sandra); grandchildren, Chelsea Gold, Sasha Gold and Jonah Berkley, nieces, Myan Binder, Amanda Binder, Robin Binder-Knapp (Kenny), Shelley Binder. Service in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Tuesday, February 4 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020