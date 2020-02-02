Boston Globe Obituaries
GURA, Arlene R. (Binder) Age 83, of North Carolina, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Arlene was born on May 6, 1936 to the late Hershel & Pauline Binder in Chicago, IL. She was a psychotherapist as well as a fine arts teacher and abstract expressionist. Arlene worked as a Docent at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA. From 2003 –2013. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Gerald Gura; brother, Irving Binder. Arlene is survived by her daughters, Ila Gura-Berkley (Jordan), Gabrielle Gura-Gold (Barry); son, Jason Gura; brother, Howard Binder (Sandra); grandchildren, Chelsea Gold, Sasha Gold and Jonah Berkley, nieces, Myan Binder, Amanda Binder, Robin Binder-Knapp (Kenny), Shelley Binder. Service in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Tuesday, February 4 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
