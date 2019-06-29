|
McBREEN, Arlene R. (Murphy) Age 80, of Acton, formerly of Waltham, June 27, 2019. Loving wife for 58 years of John E. "Jack" McBreen, Jr. Dedicated mother of Erin Connolly and her husband Kevin of North Attleboro, John E. McBreen, III and his wife Rebecca of Bolton, and Quin Pittorino and her husband Phil of Littleton. Proud grandmother of John, Charles, Kyra, and Joseph Connolly, Shea, John, and Thomas McBreen, Ava, Remy, Ryan, and Luke Pittorino. Visiting Hours Monday, July 1st, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Tuesday, July 2nd, at 8:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Anne Parish, 75 King Street, Littleton. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019