SALMAINE, Arlene R. (Ressler) Of Hull, formerly Brooklyn, NY, died June 21, 2020 at the age of 85.
Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Charles "Frank" Salmaine. Loving mother of Gregg F. Salmaine and his wife Danielle of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Salmaine of Marshfield. Daughter of the late George and Agnes (Heidtmann) Ressler. Sister of the late George Ressler and his wife Anna and aunt of George Ressler of Westbrook, CT.
Born in New York, Arlene lived and was educated in Deep River, CT. She graduated from the first class of Valley Regional High School in 1952 and went on to Bryant College in Rhode Island class of 1954. Arlene was a medical secretary and secretarial supervisor at Lahey Clinic in Boston, ME Medical Center, and for several physicians in private practives. She was also formerly employed for many years at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree and was a member of the Friends of the Hull Public Library. She enjoyed reading and traveling and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services will be private and she will be buried at MA National Cemetery in Bourne with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arlene may be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online condolences, please see www.Keohane.com
