Van PUTTEN, Arlene (Hatfield) Of Needham, passed away on May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Roelof (Rudy) Van Putten, Jr., loving mother of Carolyn Van Putten of Westwood, Steven Van Putten and his wife Carolyn (Kelley) Van Putten of Needham, Susan Van Putten and her fiancé Dan Harris of Boston, and Cheryl Van Putten and her partner Mike Ryan of Westwood. Arlene loved and adored her grandchildren Samantha and Michael Nelson; Luke, Kelley Rose, Sarah and William Van Putten; and Caitlin and Conor Ryan. She enjoyed watching their sports and dance recitals. She also leaves her beloved dog Penny who will be taken care of by her daughter Cheryl and family. Arlene was a long-time Needham resident and worked in the Needham school system as a main office secretary. She loved ballroom, line dancing, bridge, canasta and traveling. She also enjoyed playing golf with her long-time friends Diana Casey and Jerry Lally of Needham. She also leaves her Hatfield sisters of NH and the Mastropietro family of L.A. and Haverhill. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, May 15, from 4-7pm. Funeral Service on Thursday, May 16, in the Funeral Home at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Milton Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Arlene's memory to Needham Senior Center or the . For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687 Published in The Boston Globe from May 14 to May 15, 2019