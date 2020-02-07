Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ARLENE WINSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE (KARP) WINSTON

ARLENE (KARP) WINSTON Obituary
WINSTON, Arlene (Karp) Entered into peaceful rest on February 5, 2020, at age 91. Dr. Winston was in practice for many years as a marriage and family therapist at her Cohasset office. Her wisdom, compassion, and investment in her patients was extraordinary. She focused her doctoral research on gathering information on marriage and family therapists' personal spirituality and the ways in which their own beliefs had effect on on their therapies. Prior to her career as a therapist, Dr. Winston was Vice President of Atlantic Container Corporation of Braintree, MA, and as a young woman was an accomplished concert pianist and taught piano for many years. Dr. Winston was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Sally Karp. She is survived by her devoted husband of over 69 years, Arnold Winston, her son, Dr. Kenneth Winston and Kenneth's wife Jacqueline, her daughter, Elizabeth Winston and Elizabeth's husband, Paul Ward, her grandchildren, Benjamin Winston, Selene Campion, Mira Ward, her sister Dr. Dorothy Howard and Dorothy's three sons and their spouses. Interment was private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
