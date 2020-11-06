1/1
ARLEON SMITH WALDRON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARLEON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALDRON, Arleon Smith Age 94, formerly Harvard, MA, Oct. 26, 2020 in Acton, MA. Wife of the late Chauncey Waldron. Survived by her daughters and their families: Sue and Bill Sample of Plantsville, CT, Sally Ostlund and Ross Mclean of Australia, Louise and Bob Carter of Westford, MA and their daughter Hannah Carter of MN, and Jaye and her husband Tom MacMullin of Harvard, MA. Burial in Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard is private with the intent of a Memorial Service next year. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved