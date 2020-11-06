WALDRON, Arleon Smith Age 94, formerly Harvard, MA, Oct. 26, 2020 in Acton, MA. Wife of the late Chauncey Waldron. Survived by her daughters and their families: Sue and Bill Sample of Plantsville, CT, Sally Ostlund and Ross Mclean of Australia, Louise and Bob Carter of Westford, MA and their daughter Hannah Carter of MN, and Jaye and her husband Tom MacMullin of Harvard, MA. Burial in Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard is private with the intent of a Memorial Service next year. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com