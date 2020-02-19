|
|
STERLING, Arlie Graham Passed away at his home in Norfolk, MA on February 12, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Crisfield, Maryland on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, he was the first of five children of Arlie Graham and Ada Beatrice (Cochrane) Sterling.
A World War II Army Veteran, a graduate of MIT, BSEE and MS degrees 1949, and a retiree of Analog Devices, a loving father and friend, the full text of his obituary may be found here: https://burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com/book-of-memories/4108305/Sterling-A-Graham/index.php
Interment will be private, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley, MA. Should you wish to make a donation in Graham's memory, please consider the First Church Unitarian in Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020