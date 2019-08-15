|
BENFORD, Arline (Hanson) Of Arlington. August 15th, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Benford. Loving mother of Christopher Pirozzi. Proud grandmother of Amanda Pirozzi and Kelly Kendrick. Cherished sister of Michael Piazzola. Daughter of the late Amelia and Victor Hanson. Loving cousin of Sheila Fahey, Lorraine McDonagh, Sharon Scioli, Don, Len, and Stephen Portanova, Glenn, Ron, and Dan Florio, Carol Skinner, and Marcia Ersland. Dear friend of Darlene Slagle and Be Hubbard. She is also survived by many Minnesota relatives and many friends from MIT. Arline was a former event planner for the Chemical Engineer Dept. at MIT. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE, on Tuesday, at 10 am. Funeral Mass will be held in Saint John's Church, on Tuesday, at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, in the funeral home from 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the American Diabetes's Assoc., . For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2019