Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
ARLINE R. (HATCH) WOOTEN

ARLINE R. (HATCH) WOOTEN Obituary
WOOTEN, Arline R. (Hatch) Of Raymond, ME, formerly of Westwood and Walpole, Oct 11. Beloved wife of the late Charles O. and dear mother of Cassandra Macdonald, and her husband Laughlin, of Raymond, ME, and Robert L. Wooten, and his wife Judy, of Walpole. Loving grandmother of Bradford Macdonald, and his wife Chemaine, Amy White, and her husband James, and Kara Wooten. Proud great-grandmother of James and Gavin White, and Layla Macdonald. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-7 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Funeral Services Friday at 11 am, at the Funeral Home, followed by interment in Old Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
