|
|
WOOTEN, Arline R. (Hatch) Of Raymond, ME, formerly of Westwood and Walpole, Oct 11. Beloved wife of the late Charles O. and dear mother of Cassandra Macdonald, and her husband Laughlin, of Raymond, ME, and Robert L. Wooten, and his wife Judy, of Walpole. Loving grandmother of Bradford Macdonald, and his wife Chemaine, Amy White, and her husband James, and Kara Wooten. Proud great-grandmother of James and Gavin White, and Layla Macdonald. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-7 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Funeral Services Friday at 11 am, at the Funeral Home, followed by interment in Old Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Arline R. (Hatch) WOOTEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019