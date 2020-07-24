|
SHAPIRO, Arline (Siel) Of Costa Mesa, CA, formerly of Newton, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. For 55 years the beloved wife of the late Haskell Shapiro. Devoted mother of Barry Shapiro and his girlfriend Andrea Mancuso and the late David Shapiro. Loving grandmother of Jacob, Jonah and Joshua. Dear sister of the late Miriam, Sylvia and Alan. Fond sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Graveside Services are private. A Celebration of Life to honor Arline will be at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the Temple Emanuel Daily Minyan Fund, 385 Ward Street, Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020