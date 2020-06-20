|
SIEGEL, Arlynn Beverly Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Newton, MA at age 81 on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Lynn, MA on March 9, 1939. Above all, family was at the core of Arlynn's life. She was the loving wife of Jack Siegel, sister of Muriel Bean and Sharon Burke, mother of Adam Gurwitz and Marc Siegel, beloved mother-in-law of Maria Elena Cruz Lopez and doting grandmother of Raquel and Daniela Siegel. Arlynn was an active member of Temple Reyim of Newton, serving in a variety of roles through the years. She spent many years managing a busy medical practice and loved volunteering with young children at the Horace Mann Elementary School. A private Graveside Service will be held at the New Tifereth Israel (Everett) Cemetery. Shiva will be observed outdoors, in a socially distanced environment, from Tuesday, June 23 through Monday, June 29, excluding Shabbat, between the hours of 9:30am to 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02466.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020