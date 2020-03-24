|
LUSTENBERGER, Armand E. Jr. Age 86, of Norwood, passed peacefully on March 19, in the Ellis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Norwood. He was the beloved husband of the late Meredyth (Thompson) Lustenberger with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Born in Wrentham on May 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Armand E. Lustenberger, Sr. and Clarinda (Rattie) Lustenberger. Armand was educated in Wrentham High School. He served his country proudly as a member of the US Army, 44th Artillery Division in Germany. Armand worked as the Warehouse Supervisor at the former Crosby Valve Company in Wrentham for 45 years and part time in the deli section at Star Market in Norwood for over 20 years, where people enjoyed his outgoing personality. He travelled extensively with Meredyth after retirement. He was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Armand is survived by his children, Dennis Lustenberger and his wife Mary of Norwood, and Cheryl Lustenberger of Foxboro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Lorraine Briere.
Relatives are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Saturday, March 28th at 11 AM in West Wrentham Cemetery, West Street, Wrentham. A celebration-of-life will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Armand's memory may be made to: aspca.org An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020